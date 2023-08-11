The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT Lowered to $47.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSXMA. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

