The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Increased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

SHW traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.42. The company had a trading volume of 51,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

