The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 236,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 288,043 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $15.55.

A number of research firms have commented on SHYF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Shyft Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $543.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Michael Dinkins acquired 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,826.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Dinkins acquired 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $49,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,826.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela L. Kermisch bought 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $50,010.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,297.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,885 shares of company stock valued at $149,304. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

