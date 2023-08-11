The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 199,810 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Walt Disney worth $201,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 379,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

