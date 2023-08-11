The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Holdings Raised by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 441.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,889 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,179,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,803,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 282,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 101,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,707,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,279,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wendy’s Stock Performance
WEN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $23.90.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
