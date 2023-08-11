Theravance Biopharma’s (TBPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $579.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 1,694.17%. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $26,145.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 367,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,756 shares of company stock worth $93,739. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

