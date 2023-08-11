Thomas C. Baker Sells 5,000 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,014.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
