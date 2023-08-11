Thomas C. Baker Sells 5,000 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,014.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNXN

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.