Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.00 million-$285.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.93 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Thoughtworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thoughtworks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.44.

TWKS stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.80. 1,005,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,024. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

