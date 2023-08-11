Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Robert Robotti Buys 48,200 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti purchased 48,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.00 per share, with a total value of $3,036,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,234,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,752,773. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Robert Robotti acquired 117,698 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,330,231.44.

On Monday, July 24th, Robert Robotti acquired 1,135 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.06 per share, with a total value of $64,763.10.

Shares of TDW stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,468. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 59.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

