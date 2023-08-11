Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 209,571 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of Tidewater worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Tidewater by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tidewater by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDW opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.40. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 1,135 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.06 per share, with a total value of $64,763.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,026,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,708,751.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

