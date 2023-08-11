Tigress Financial Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

Tigress Financial restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.20.

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 479,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.48%.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

