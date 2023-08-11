TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the July 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TILT Price Performance
TLLTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 94,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,232. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
TILT Company Profile
