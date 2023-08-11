TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the July 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TILT Price Performance

TLLTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 94,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,232. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company produces, cultivates, extracts, and sells cannabis products; and manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

