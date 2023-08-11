Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Shares of TOST traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,177,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,326. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $50,688.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,422.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $4,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,744 shares in the company, valued at $73,326,168.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $50,688.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,422.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,832,506 shares of company stock valued at $62,005,159 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toast by 215.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,063,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 727,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Toast by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,912,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after acquiring an additional 278,735 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 208.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 42.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

