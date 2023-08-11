Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 125,381 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 822,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,381 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $36,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,174,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,520. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.