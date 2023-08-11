Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 499 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of East West Bancorp worth $27,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 640,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,428. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.