Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 261,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,202,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of DaVita as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DaVita by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,998,000 after buying an additional 67,216 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in DaVita by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.43. The company had a trading volume of 643,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.64. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

