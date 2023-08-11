Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 399 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $40,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in RTX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Stock Down 1.8 %

RTX stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,160. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.