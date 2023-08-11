Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $23,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 441.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 772,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.