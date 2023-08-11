Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $105.69. 2,070,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,035. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

