Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,973 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. 977,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

