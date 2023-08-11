Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $31,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $5,001,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

