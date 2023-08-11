Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,771 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KLA worth $44,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,780 shares of company stock valued at $21,349,245. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $496.29. 923,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,171. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $517.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.