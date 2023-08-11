Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $30,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $9.50 on Thursday, reaching $412.76. 893,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,992. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.