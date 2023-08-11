Todd Asset Management LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

BABA stock traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,126,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,928,602. The stock has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

