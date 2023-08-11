Todd Asset Management LLC Has $20.67 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $20,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.40. 510,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $110.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

