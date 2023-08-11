Todd Asset Management LLC Has $25.73 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $25,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

