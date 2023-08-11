Todd Asset Management LLC Has $33.59 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,610 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $33,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in American Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 95.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

AXP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,323. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

