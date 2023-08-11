Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $20,686,303. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,425. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

