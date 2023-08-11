Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,404 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,404 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $20,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.08. 620,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.