Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,021 WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 67.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WPP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

WPP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. 66,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,350. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.35.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.9536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.