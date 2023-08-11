Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,670 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Capri worth $21,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $19.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.90. 49,654,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,124. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

