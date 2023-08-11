Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 527,791 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,791 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA accounts for about 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $51,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,434,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,378,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 78.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after buying an additional 504,804 shares during the last quarter.

EQNR stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,531. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

