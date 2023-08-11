Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 5,358 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $58,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $389,538,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 211,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,488,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,643,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,578. The company has a market cap of $300.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

