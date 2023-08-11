Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 56,672 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,672 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.4 %

BTI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 2,519,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $42.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

