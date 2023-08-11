Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 62,769 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 62,769 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $74.57. 2,800,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,011,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

