Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Up 78.4% in July

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the July 15th total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,298.0 days.
Toho Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TKCOF remained flat at $41.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829. Toho has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.
About Toho
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toho
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.