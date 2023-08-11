Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Up 78.4% in July

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the July 15th total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,298.0 days.

Toho Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKCOF remained flat at $41.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829. Toho has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.

About Toho

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

