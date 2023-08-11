Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGSY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

