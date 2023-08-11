TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Insider Steven P. Raia Sells 1,300 Shares

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BLD traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.64. The company had a trading volume of 115,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,977. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.42 and a 200 day moving average of $222.94. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $305.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

