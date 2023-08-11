TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.55. The company had a trading volume of 223,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.94. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $305.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total transaction of $578,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,173 shares of company stock worth $1,870,006. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,703,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after buying an additional 49,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

