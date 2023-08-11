Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MODG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of MODG stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,154.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Fine purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,154.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $370,542. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,655,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,656,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $57,769,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $27,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,463,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $23,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

