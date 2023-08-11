TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Down 96.0% in July

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TOR Minerals International Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:TORM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.29. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634. TOR Minerals International has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

