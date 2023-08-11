Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Posts Earnings Results

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter.

Toro Trading Up 14.8 %

TORO stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.87. Toro has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Toro Company Profile

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products.

