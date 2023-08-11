TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. GDS accounts for about 2.7% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GDS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 316.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $30.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $350.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.89 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. Analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on GDS

About GDS

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.