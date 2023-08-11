TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Makes New $10.01 Million Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $10,005,000. SEA makes up approximately 12.7% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 1,304.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.35.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

