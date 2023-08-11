Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance
NDP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. 5,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $35.56.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
