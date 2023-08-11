Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance

NDP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. 5,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

