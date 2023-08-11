Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
TPZ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
