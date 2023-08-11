Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,396,000 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the July 15th total of 11,456,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 829.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,065. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

