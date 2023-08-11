Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toyota Industries Price Performance

TYIDY stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textile machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, on-board chargers, DC-AC inverters, and charging and discharging systems; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

