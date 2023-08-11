Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Price Performance
TYIDY stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33.
About Toyota Industries
