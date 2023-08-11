Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Issue $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

Tractor Supply has increased its dividend by an average of 39.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $222.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.45.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

