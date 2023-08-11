Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,798,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 296.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

